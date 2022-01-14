BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $14.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

