BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,119. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

