Blockzero Labs (XIO) One Day Volume Tops $239,912.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $239,912.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.