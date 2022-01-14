Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLPG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

