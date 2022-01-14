Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BLPG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
About Blue Line Protection Group
