bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain Sells 3,042 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Obenshain sold 832 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $8,469.76.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $8.52 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

