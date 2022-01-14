Bonded Finance (BOND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $229,620.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $229,620.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

