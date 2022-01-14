Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

TSE BNE traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.63. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

