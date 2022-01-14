Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.