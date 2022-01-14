Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.64.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$30.97 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.08.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

