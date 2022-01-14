BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

BWA traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. 2,459,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,840. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

