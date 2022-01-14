BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

