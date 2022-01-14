Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $785.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $935.00 to $785.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $767.20.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $488.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.11. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.