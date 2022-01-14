Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 667 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

