Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $338,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $9,686,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,077,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,508,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,105,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

