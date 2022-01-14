Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 106.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.29. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.