Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NTRS opened at $133.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

