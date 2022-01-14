Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,796 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 659,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,037,000 after acquiring an additional 280,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,503,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $86.10. 597,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,965,617. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

