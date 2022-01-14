Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,685 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

CHRW traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $107.14. 18,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,530. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

