Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $2,337,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.