Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

