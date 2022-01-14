Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

