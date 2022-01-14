BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $392.50

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392.50 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.46), with a volume of 21970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.52).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.96. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 0.43.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.