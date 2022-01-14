Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

