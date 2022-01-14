Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lifted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 500.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.