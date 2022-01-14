British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,400 at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($51.16) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,542.90 ($48.09).

BATS opened at GBX 2,973.50 ($40.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,683.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a market cap of £68.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,994.50 ($40.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

