Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,931 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $592.75. 47,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day moving average is $530.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

