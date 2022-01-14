Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $33.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,503. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

