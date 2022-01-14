Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BUSE opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

