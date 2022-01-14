Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

