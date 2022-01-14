Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce sales of $157.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.20 million and the lowest is $152.20 million. Plug Power posted sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $495.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $504.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $898.28 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $951.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 1,383,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

