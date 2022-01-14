Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 199,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

