Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $622.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.80 million. Belden posted sales of $498.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. lifted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 142,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 257,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Belden by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.