Brokerages Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 214,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

