Brokerages Expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

