Brokerages Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weber.

Several research firms have commented on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 385,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,207. Weber has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

