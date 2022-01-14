Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $231.01

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.57. 18,598,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,583,611. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

