Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $73.00

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 430,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,708. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,217 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,311 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

