Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $31.44

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

BXSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

