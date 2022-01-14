Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Target Price at $49.23

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.