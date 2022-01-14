Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $115.88

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of EXPD traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.69. 1,471,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,273. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $66,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

