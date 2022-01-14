Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) PT at €94.29

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €94.29 ($107.15).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €0.84 ($0.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €58.08 ($66.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.41.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

