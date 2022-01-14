Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $559.83

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $20.45 on Tuesday, hitting $486.78. 3,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.11. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

