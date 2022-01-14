Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $25.30

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 362,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $41,451,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SolarWinds by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 124.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 270,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,759,000 after acquiring an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.