Brokers Issue Forecasts for FIGS, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FIGS in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $23.99 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

