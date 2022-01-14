Brokers Issue Forecasts for Janus Henderson Group plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

JHG stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after acquiring an additional 251,206 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

