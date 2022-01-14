Brokers Issue Forecasts for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

NYSE:LSI opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,685,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

