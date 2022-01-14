Brokers Set Expectations for Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Nasdaq stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

