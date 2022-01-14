Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $3,617,000.

BIPC stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

