Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,628,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 21.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.