Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

